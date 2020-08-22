Coronavirus - Nigeria: Assessment of COVID-19 Guidelines in Schools by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Rapid Response Team (RRT) and State Officials
This week in Kogi State, the NCDC RRT joined state officials for a visit to schools for the assessment of implementation of COVID-19 guidelines.
