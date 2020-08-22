INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Blink Charging Co.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Blink Charging Co. (“Blink” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLNK ) . The investigation centers on whether Blink Charging and some of its executives may be liable for securities fraud.



On August 19, 2020, Culper Research (“Culper”) published a report characterizing Blink as “a scheme designed by Chairman and CEO Michael D. Farkas to pillage minority investors to the benefit of insiders.” Among other issues, the Culper report opined “that the Company has vastly exaggerated the size of its EV [electric vehicle] charging network,” estimating that “the Company’s functional public charging station network consists of just 2,192 stations, a mere 15%” of the 15,000 stations that Blink has claimed to operate. On this news, Blink’s stock price fell sharply, to close at $9.45 per share on August 19, 2020.

