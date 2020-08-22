Be My Ear announces a new revolutionary innovation for the mental health industry
The world’s first online platform connecting mental health patients to industry professionals is launched by Be My EarLONDON, UK, August 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of people around the world face the daily struggle of battling a mental health issue, with nowhere to seek help or support. Be My Ear is the world’s first online platform that helps to connect mental health patients to medical professionals in the industry at affordable rates. The online market place is completely free to use and removes many of the obstacles that stop people from finding help. All a person seeking help needs to do is to set up an account, and then can immediately start filtering through options by their individual needs. They can then gain access to a list of highly vetted skilled professionals and volunteers who specialize in exactly what they need.
The idea for the company came to its founder, Ryan Gunderman, after years of working as a critical care nurse. He saw daily how people would rather bottle up their emotions than seek out medical advice. The reasons for this ranged from not knowing how and where to seek help, the embarrassment of asking for help, and the expensive rates that for most were just not affordable.
Ryan realized there was a huge gap in the market for affordable mental healthcare, which was easy to access and limited any stress around the procedure. This is how the idea for Be My Ear was born. The platform is completely free to use and allows you to seek out the help that fits within your budget. There are no subscription fees or redundant questionaries that take up time and energy.
Patients can rest assured that the volunteers assigned to them are fully capable of rendering these services. All volunteers are required to attend a thorough training course before they are permitted to work on the platform, and are required to have experience in the relevant fields. All professionals are also required to provide their documents to ensure that their claims are legitimate.
Goals of the company
Through the work that they do Be My Ear aims to erase three significant barriers in the healthcare sector. Stigma, by creating a system where the user’s identity is protected and they feel no shame or embarrassment by admitting they need help. The second is price, the platform is free to use and you only need to pay if you are looking for specific expertise. Providers are also allowed to set their own rates, cutting greedy business practices directly out of the equation by creating a competitive marketplace. And lastly the speed of care, this is addressed by ensuring that users receive care the same day that they access the site
The platform uses a variety of methods to communicate with patients including SMS, video chat, and voice call. You have the freedom to choose whatever method you feel most comfortable with, and you can change your preference from day-to-day.
Who is the platform for
Anyone struggling with any form of mental health issues such as depression, OCD, anxiety, stress, phobias, and more, will benefit from the platform. The platform also provides support for friends and family whose loved ones are being directly affected by mental health issues. The platform is also there for anyone who feels overwhelmed, overworked, and just needs a place to vent about their issues in a non-judgemental environment.
About the founders
After having the idea for Be My Ear, Ryan reached out to his friend Michael Crocefoglia, to help him bring this idea to life. Michael has worked in purchasing and project management in the healthcare industry for years and his knowledge made a great fit for what Ryan needed in his company. At the start of the project the founders agreed that even if they saved only one life, their endeavor would be a success. Their goals have evolved substantially since starting out, and they continue to push toward improving the overall mental wellbeing of American society.
About Be My Ear
Be My Ear is an online platform that provides mental health services to patients online. The service is completely free, easy to sign up for, and ensures that you receive help on the same day that you register.
