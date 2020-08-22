Coronavirus - Africa: Decrease of 25% in COVID-19 cases recorded compared to previous reporting period

COVID-19 cases in the African Region continue to slow down during past two weeks. There is a 25% decrease in cases recorded compared to previous reporting period.

For more detailed analysis, read our most recent COVID-19 Situation Report: https://bit.ly/3j04u6A

10 countries account for 88% (849,503) of all reported COVID-19 cases in the African Region: South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar & Senegal. South Africa accounts for 62% of all reported case.