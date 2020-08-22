Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 603338 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As of today, a cumulative total of 603 338 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 3 398 new cases identified.

Case Data

Province Total cases for 21 August 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 84787 14,1 Free State 34136 5,7 Gauteng 203832 33,8 KwaZulu-Natal 108788 18,0 Limpopo 12281 2,0 Mpumalanga 22701 3,8 North West 24003 4,0 Northern Cape 8818 1,5 Western Cape 103942 17,2 Unknown 50 0,0 Total 603338 100,0

Testing Data The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 504 507 with 24 224 new tests conducted since the last report.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries Regrettably we report a further 225 COVID-19 related deaths- 57 from Eastern Cape, 46 from Gauteng, 81 from KwaZulu-Natal, 6 from Northern Cape, 10 from North West and 25 from Western Cape.

This brings the total COVID-19 related cumulative deaths to 12 843.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries now stand at 500 102 which translates to a recovery rate of 82%.

Province Deaths Recoveries Active cases Eastern Cape 2753 80614 1420 Free State 567 20443 13126 Gauteng 3190 170335 30307 KwaZulu-Natal 1905 83482 23401 Limpopo 171 10536 1574 Mpumalanga 214 19649 2838 North West 224 16948 6831 Northern Cape 106 5203 3509 Western Cape 3713 92892 7337 Total 12843 500102 90343

