Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 603338 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19
As of today, a cumulative total of 603 338 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 3 398 new cases identified.
Case Data
|
Province
|
Total cases for 21 August 2020
|
Percentage total
|
Eastern Cape
|
84787
|
14,1
|
Free State
|
34136
|
5,7
|
Gauteng
|
203832
|
33,8
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
108788
|
18,0
|
Limpopo
|
12281
|
2,0
|
Mpumalanga
|
22701
|
3,8
|
North West
|
24003
|
4,0
|
Northern Cape
|
8818
|
1,5
|
Western Cape
|
103942
|
17,2
|
Unknown
|
50
|
0,0
|
Total
|
603338
|
100,0
Testing Data The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 504 507 with 24 224 new tests conducted since the last report.
Reported Deaths and Recoveries Regrettably we report a further 225 COVID-19 related deaths- 57 from Eastern Cape, 46 from Gauteng, 81 from KwaZulu-Natal, 6 from Northern Cape, 10 from North West and 25 from Western Cape.
This brings the total COVID-19 related cumulative deaths to 12 843.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries now stand at 500 102 which translates to a recovery rate of 82%.
|
Province
|
Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Active cases
|
Eastern Cape
|
2753
|
80614
|
1420
|
Free State
|
567
|
20443
|
13126
|
Gauteng
|
3190
|
170335
|
30307
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
1905
|
83482
|
23401
|
Limpopo
|
171
|
10536
|
1574
|
Mpumalanga
|
214
|
19649
|
2838
|
North West
|
224
|
16948
|
6831
|
Northern Cape
|
106
|
5203
|
3509
|
Western Cape
|
3713
|
92892
|
7337
|
Total
|
12843
|
500102
|
90343
Issued by: Department of HealthDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.