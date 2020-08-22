Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,168,185) deaths (27,322), and recoveries (889,388)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,168,185) deaths (27,322), and recoveries (889,388) by region:
Central (52,558 cases; 1,022 deaths; 40,850 recoveries): Burundi (413; 1; 336), Cameroon (18,662; 408; 17,065), CAR (4,679; 61; 1,755), Chad (981; 76; 869), Congo (3,850; 77; 1,628), DRC (9,802; 248; 8,920), Equatorial Guinea (4,892; 83; 2,713), Gabon (8,388; 53; 6,734), Sao Tome & Principe (891; 15; 830).
Eastern (113,728; 2,427; 64,871): Comoros (399; 7; 379), Djibouti (5,382; 60; 5,233), Eritrea (306; 0; 274), Ethiopia (37,665; 637; 13,913), Kenya (31,763; 532; 18,157), Madagascar (14,218; 178; 13,206), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,780; 11; 1,712), Seychelles (132; 0; 126), Somalia (3,265; 93; 2,396), South Sudan (2,494; 47; 1,290), Sudan (12,623; 812; 6,476), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,848; 19; 1,199).
Northern (206,674; 7,861; 135,678): Algeria (41,111; 1,405; 28,587), Egypt (97,148; 5,231; 64,318), Libya (9,707; 173; 1,047), Mauritania (6,829; 169; 6,094), Morocco (49,247; 817; 34,199), Tunisia (2,607; 64; 1,420), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 13).
Southern (642,043; 13,708; 525,012): Angola (2,068; 94; 804), Botswana (1,308; 3; 136), Eswatini (4,128; 81; 2,682), Lesotho (1,015; 30; 472), Malawi (5,322; 166; 2,929), Mozambique (3,195; 20; 1,406), Namibia (5,227; 42; 2,457), South Africa (603,338; 12,843; 500,102), Zambia (10,627; 277; 9,437), Zimbabwe (5,815; 152; 4,587).
Western (153,182; 2,304; 122,977): Benin (2,095, 39; 1,705), Burkina Faso (1,313; 55; 1,037), Cape Verde (3,412; 37; 2,498), Côte d'Ivoire (17,310; 112; 14,820), Gambia (2,437; 84; 455), Ghana (43,325; 261; 41,408), Guinea (8,792; 53; 7,574), Guinea-Bissau (2,149; 33; 1,104), Liberia (1,285; 82; 803), Mali (2,688; 125; 2,007), Niger (1,172; 69; 1,083), Nigeria (51,304; 996; 37,885), Senegal (12,689; 262; 8,165), Sierra Leone (1,972; 69; 1,542), Togo (1,239; 27; 891).
