Dumpster Rental Huntington NY Merger

Two Dumpster Rental Huntington NY Companies Merge To Service Huntington NY Residents Better

HUNTINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dumpster Rental Huntington NY - A new dumpster rental solution has emerged in Huntington, NY. BIG-V Dumpster Rentals merges with Guardian Dumpster Rentals of Huntington. The same great service is now available with more dumpsters and more trucks to Serve Huntington and surrounding cities, even better than before. The merge will allow local Huntington, NY residents, and surrounding cities to clear out their clutter.Guardian Dumpster Rental Huntington will provide residential-friendly, roll-off dumpsters for residents clearing clutter from their homes, discarding remodeling debris from their home, or removing debris from the recent hurricane. You can visit their recently updated Google page at https://g.page/guardian-dumpster-huntington?gm One-quarter of Americans cannot even park one of their cars in a two-car garage because there is too much clutter, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Americans have accumulated so many belongings that between 1994 and 2004, demand for self-storage units doubled to approximately 44,000 units today. Vincent B., of Guardian Dumpster Rentals, is excited that the Huntington roll-off dumpster company can be a solution to this issue in the Huntington Township area."Clutter is an issue that is overwhelming too many homes on Long Island. You'd be surprised at the sense of relief people find when we haul off the dumpster full of unwanted items they were finally able to get rid of," said Perticone.With Long Island trying to get out of the recession caused by COVID-19, homeowners are cleaning out and remodeling again. 5000 homeowners were surveyed in a Remodeling Sentiment Report. Those surveyed estimated to spend $114,000 on home improvement projects, up from $80,000 in 2010. This equates to a lot of construction debris that needs to be removed from construction sites and residential homes. The need for roll-off dumpsters, especially ones that fit nicely on the residential driveways in Huntington and surrounding areas, has grown considerably in the last few years."Long Island is experiencing a huge amount of housing renovations and it's great to be available when the community needs us," exclaimed Vincent."For more information about Guardian Dumpster Rentals or to request a free estimate, visit https://www.dumpsterrentalnassausuffolk.com or call (631) 206-5588.

