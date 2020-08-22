Michael Collins Honored With Commemorative 0 Euro Banknote

About

The commemorative 0 Euro notes are a new type of souvenir and gift product in Ireland. Beautiful limited edition 0 Euro notes of fiduciary quality that look and feel like normal Euro banknotes, and that show the beauty of Ireland's touristic sites, famous landmarks and motifs that relate to Ireland's history and vibrant culture. The 0 notes are highly collectible, and further motifs will follow to add to the growing collection. Our service includes the print of customized motifs and designs for visitor and tourism businesses and tourist attractions.