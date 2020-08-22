Author of The Mouse in the Hammock Wins Two Prestigious Awards from the 2020 American Fiction Awards

The book was honored as winner in both the Children’s Religious and Holidays categories.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, August 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author of The Mouse in the Hammock Wins Two Prestigious Awards from the 2020 American Fiction AwardsThe book was honored as winner in both the Children’s Religious and Holidays categories.Author of The Mouse in the Hammock, a Christmas Tale , Bethany Brevard, is pleased to announce she is the winner of two categories in the prestigious 2020 American Fiction Awards.Bethany Brevard is a wife, mom, entrepreneur, and children’s book author from Austin, Texas. Brevard has over 20 years in merchandising and product design for Fortune 500 companies and has been purposefully utilizing her creative approach to restore ‘holy’ to ‘holidays.’In her most recent news, Brevard is excited to announce she has recently received two esteemed awards for her children’s book, The Mouse in the Hammock. The awards recognize Brevard as winner of both the Children’s Religious and Holidays categories in the 2020 American Fiction Awards – a highly anticipated event that honors excellence in fiction.Brevard’s book, The Mouse in the Hammock, is a delightful Christmas tale about a mouse with a mission to help the grown-ups prepare the house for Christmas. The little mouse scurries around the house performing small acts of kindness, demonstrating his unwavering willingness to be helpful and to serve others.“I wrote The Mouse in the Hammock to help teach children, through a parable, that little things they do make a big difference to others,” says Brevard. “It was also important for me to help parents reiterate the fact that big and fancy holiday traditions don’t necessarily restore the holiness of the holidays. I hope my book inspires families to teach the true meaning of Christmas and celebrate the birth of Jesus through a simple, new book reading tradition.”In addition to being recognized by the 2020 American Fiction Awards, The Mouse in the Hammock also received an impressive 180 5-star reviews on Amazon, in addition to being an Amazon’s Choice Award winner and, in its debut year in 2019, ranked #2 in Children’s Christian Books.To download a free copy of the award-winning The Mouse in the Hammock, a Christmas Tale, please click here. About Bethany BrevardBethany Brevard is a children’s book author and mom whose mission is to help families experience significance and global impact through her simple story, The Mouse in the Hammock, a Christmas Tale.Brevard lives in Austin, Texas, with her beloved husband and two beautiful children.Contact InformationBethany Brevard512-293-7351Bethany@themouseinthehammock.com