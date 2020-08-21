Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Expands Price Gouging Hotline to Cover Hurricane-Related Commodities as Tropical Storm Laura Approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today expanded Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline to receive reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities needed to prepare for the approaching storm. The expansion comes as Governor Ron DeSantis

declares a state of emergency

for Tropical Storm Laura in the following counties: Bay, Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Glades, Gulf, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jackson, Jefferson, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton and Washington. Florida’s price gouging laws for this event only apply within the area of the declared state of emergency and only for commodities and services essential to preparing for or recovering from the storm event.

The price gouging laws remain in effect statewide under the emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March for commodities that relate specifically to the health crisis . Other storm-related state of emergencies continue as a result of Hurricane Michael for 14 counties and Hurricane Isaias for 19 counties on the east coast of Florida.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Floridians should prepare now, with enough food, water and other essential items needed in case this storm strikes their community. With the declared state of emergency, I am expanding my Price Gouging Hotline to receive reports of extreme price increases on the essential items Floridians need to be prepared. If you see potential price gouging, please report it immediately so we can ensure Floridians are able to prepare without the added stress of excessive prices.”

During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, needed as a direct result of the event. Anyone who suspects price gouging should report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by using the NO SCAM app, visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or by calling 1 (866) 9NO-SCAM. The Attorney General’s NO SCAM app can be downloaded for free through Apple and Android stores by searching NO SCAM.

