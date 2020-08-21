Governor Abbott Appoints Skinner To 144th Judicial District Court

August 21, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Melisa Skinner as Judge of the 144th Judicial District Court in Bexar County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2020, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Melisa Skinner of San Antonio is an Assistant Criminal District Attorney for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, and previously served as Judge of the 290th Judicial District Court in Bexar County. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and a former member of the San Antonio Business Women’s Association. She is the former chair of the Juvenile Probation Budget Committee and former chair of the Bexar County Acquisitions Board. Additionally, she is a former volunteer for the Ronald McDonald House, San Antonio Conservation Society, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and for the Northeast Independent School District. Skinner received a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law.