Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,978 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Skinner To 144th Judicial District Court

August 21, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Melisa Skinner as Judge of the 144th Judicial District Court in Bexar County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2020, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Melisa Skinner of San Antonio is an Assistant Criminal District Attorney for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, and previously served as Judge of the 290th Judicial District Court in Bexar County. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and a former member of the San Antonio Business Women’s Association. She is the former chair of the Juvenile Probation Budget Committee and former chair of the Bexar County Acquisitions Board. Additionally, she is a former volunteer for the Ronald McDonald House, San Antonio Conservation Society, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and for the Northeast Independent School District. Skinner received a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Skinner To 144th Judicial District Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.