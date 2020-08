Idaho Votes provides information to answer the following questions:

Am I registered to vote?

What is the status of my absentee ballot?

What address am I registered under?

What is my voting precinct or district?

Where is my polling place?

You can also register to vote or update your voter registration and request an absentee ballot.

Please visit this website to access Idaho Votes's Online Voter Tools: https://idahovotes.gov/

[This webpage was last reviewed and updated on: 8/21/20.]