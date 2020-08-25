Pheronym Granted Patent for Ag Bio-Remediation Breakthrough
Nematode Pheromone Extract Dramatically Increases Efficacy of Nematode Dispersal for Crop Biocontrol
The recognition of our IP along with four peer-reviewed studies on its effectiveness brings us another step closer to broad commercialization.”DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pheronym, an Ag-biotech pest control company, has been granted its patent for its breakthrough in creating a way to increase the effectiveness of Nematodes' ability to control pest insects, naturally, in agriculture. The patent is listed as “Nematode dispersant composition and method” and is US patent number: US 10,736,326 B2.”
— Dr. Fatma Kaplan, CEO of Pheronym
While nematodes (microscopic roundworms) are regularly used in pest control, commercially available nematodes do not disperse as well as they could when they are applied to a field. This is because they have lost their pheromone signal to disperse, forage, and hunt for new prey. Since the insect target is mobile, the nematodes need to be actively moving and hunting for a new insect host. Pheronym’s patent directly impacts this problem – significantly improving the mobility and aggressiveness of the nematodes making them more effective in killing pests. It also expands its effective temperature range.
“It’s great to have additional validation on our breakthrough,” said Dr. Fatma Kaplan, CEO of Pheronym. “The recognition of our IP along with four peer-reviewed studies on its effectiveness brings us another step closer to broad commercialization of this natural approach to pest control that will be better for people and our planet. ”
About Pheronym
Pheronym is an ag-biotech pest control company that enables pesticide-free farming. The company’s patented bio-remediation process uses a new pheromone from nematodes to control plant-parasitic nematodes (microscopic roundworms) as an eco-friendly way and to eliminate pest insects. Learn more at https://www.pheronym.com.
