Pheronym Granted Patent for Ag Bio-Remediation Breakthrough

Dr. Fatma Kaplan, Inventor

Nematode Pheromone Extract Dramatically Increases Efficacy of Nematode Dispersal for Crop Biocontrol

The recognition of our IP along with four peer-reviewed studies on its effectiveness brings us another step closer to broad commercialization.”
— Dr. Fatma Kaplan, CEO of Pheronym
DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pheronym, an Ag-biotech pest control company, has been granted its patent for its breakthrough in creating a way to increase the effectiveness of Nematodes' ability to control pest insects, naturally, in agriculture. The patent is listed as “Nematode dispersant composition and method” and is US patent number: US 10,736,326 B2.”

While nematodes (microscopic roundworms) are regularly used in pest control, commercially available nematodes do not disperse as well as they could when they are applied to a field. This is because they have lost their pheromone signal to disperse, forage, and hunt for new prey. Since the insect target is mobile, the nematodes need to be actively moving and hunting for a new insect host. Pheronym’s patent directly impacts this problem – significantly improving the mobility and aggressiveness of the nematodes making them more effective in killing pests. It also expands its effective temperature range.

“It’s great to have additional validation on our breakthrough,” said Dr. Fatma Kaplan, CEO of Pheronym. “The recognition of our IP along with four peer-reviewed studies on its effectiveness brings us another step closer to broad commercialization of this natural approach to pest control that will be better for people and our planet. ”

About Pheronym
Pheronym is an ag-biotech pest control company that enables pesticide-free farming. The company’s patented bio-remediation process uses a new pheromone from nematodes to control plant-parasitic nematodes (microscopic roundworms) as an eco-friendly way and to eliminate pest insects. Learn more at https://www.pheronym.com.

Karl Cameron Schiller
Pheronym, Inc.
+1 352-283-6967
email us here

You just read:

Pheronym Granted Patent for Ag Bio-Remediation Breakthrough

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Karl Cameron Schiller
Pheronym, Inc.
+1 352-283-6967
Company/Organization
Pheronym Inc.
28605 County Road 104
Davis, California, 95618
United States
+1 3522836967
Visit Newsroom
About

A new kind of pheromone to control agricultural pests.

http://www.pheronym.com/

More From This Author
Pheronym Granted Patent for Ag Bio-Remediation Breakthrough
Space, The Final Frontier – For Nematodes
Pheronym wins $225,000 NSF grant for commercializing nematode pheromones for eco-friendly pest control in agriculture
View All Stories From This Author