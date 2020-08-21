Route 2018 Improvement Work Continues Next Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Route 2108 (Beeler Street/Wilkins Avenue/South Dallas Avenue) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will continue Monday, August 24 weather permitting.

Improvement work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day according to the following schedule:

Monday, August 24

Paving will occur on Beeler between Forbes Avenue and Wilkins Avenue.

Paving will occur on Wilkins Avenue between Beeler Street to Shady Avenue. The one- way detour prohibiting eastbound traffic will be implemented. Eastbound traffic will be detoured via Beeler Street to Forbes Avenue to Shady Avenue back to Wilkins Avenue.

Milling will occur on Wilkins Avenue from Beechwood Boulevard to South Dallas Avenue. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur.

Tuesday, August 25

Paving will occur on Wilkins Avenue between Beeler Street and Beechwood Boulevard. The one-way detour prohibiting eastbound traffic will be implemented. Once paving is completed from Beeler Street to Shady Avenue, the one-way detour will be lifted and single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Wilkins Avenue between Shady Avenue and Beechwood Boulevard.

Milling will occur on South Dallas Avenue between Wilkins Avenue and Penn Avenue. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur.

Wednesday, August 26

Thursday, August 27

Police and flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone. No parking will be permitted in the work areas while improvements are occurring.

The project is part of a $4.15 group paving job. A. Folino Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists should use caution and allow extra time when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

