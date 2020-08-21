Coronavirus - Zimbabawe: COVID-19 Update (21 August 2020)
As at 21 August 2020, Zimbabwe had 5 815 confirmed cases, including 4 587 recoveries and 152 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
