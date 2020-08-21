Coronavirus - Uganda: Results of Covid-19 Tests Done on 20 August 2020
Number of new confirmed cases today
98
Number of Ugandan truck drivers
5
confirmed today
Number of alerts confirmed today
69
Number of contacts confirmed today
21
Number of returnees confirmed today
3
Cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to-date
1,848
COVID-19 deaths today
0
COVID-19 deaths registered to-date
19
Cumulative Ugandan recoveries to-date
1,199
Number of foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 and were requested to return to their country of origin
11
Samples from Points of Entry tested today
1,407
Samples from Alerts and Contacts tested today
2,724
Total number of samples tested today
4,131
Cumulative COVID-19 samples tested to-date
340,844