Coronavirus - Uganda: Results of Covid-19 Tests Done on 20 August 2020

Number of new confirmed cases today

98

Number of Ugandan truck drivers

5

confirmed today

Number of alerts confirmed today

69

Number of contacts confirmed today

21

Number of returnees confirmed today

3

Cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to-date

1,848

COVID-19 deaths today

0

COVID-19 deaths registered to-date

19

Cumulative Ugandan recoveries to-date

1,199

Number of foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 and were requested to return to their country of origin

11

Samples from Points of Entry tested today

1,407

Samples from Alerts and Contacts tested today

2,724

Total number of samples tested today

4,131

Cumulative COVID-19 samples tested to-date

340,844

