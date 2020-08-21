Teranga Gold Files Technical Report for Sabodala-Massawa Gold Complex

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ; OTCQX:TGCDF) is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects Technical Report in respect of the preliminary feasibility study (the “PFS”) for its Sabodala-Massawa Gold Complex (“Sabodala-Massawa”) in Senegal, West Africa (the “Sabodala-Massawa Technical Report”).



The Sabodala-Massawa Technical Report was prepared by Teranga and supports the combined mineral reserve estimates and mine plan of Sabodala Gold Operations and the Massawa Project previously announced on July 26, 2020. To view the full version of the Sabodala-Massawa Technical Report, please see the Company’s filings on www.sedar.com or go to Teranga’s website at www.terangagold.com.

“The technical report confirms that the Sabodala-Massawa Complex is a top-tier asset capable of producing 384,000 ounces of gold a year for the first five years starting 2021(1), and we see significant room for further growth that will strengthen Teranga’s position as a leading mid-tier gold producer in West Africa,” said Richard Young, President and CEO. “We anticipate releasing a definitive feasibility study in 2021 that we expect to include an updated and expanded mineral resources and reserves estimate based on results from the aggressive exploration program currently underway at the Massawa Project.”

Endnotes

(1) This production target is based on proven and probable minerals reserves for the Sabodala-Massawa Project as at December 31, 2019 as disclosed on the Company’s website at www.terangagold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The estimated reserves underpinning this production target have been prepared by a competent and qualified person or persons (see the Competent and Qualified Persons Statement in management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 filed on August 7, 2020).

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Teranga, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Teranga's 2019 Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2020, and in other filings of Teranga with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Teranga, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Teranga's 2019 Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2020, and in other filings of Teranga with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Teranga does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Teranga securities. All references to Teranga include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

About Teranga

Teranga Gold is transitioning into a mid-tier gold producer operating long-life, low-cost mines and advancing prospective exploration properties across West Africa, one of the world’s fastest growing gold jurisdictions. The top-tier gold complex created by integrating the recently acquired high-grade Massawa Project with the Company’s Sabodala mine, the successful commissioning of Wahgnion, Teranga’s second gold mine and a strong pipeline of early to advanced-stage exploration assets support the continued growth of Teranga’s reserves, production and cash flow. Through its continued success and commitment to responsible mining, Teranga creates sustainable value for all stakeholders and acts as a catalyst for social, economic, and environmental development.

