SEACOAST ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of SCBH and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (Other OTC: SCBH) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC).



Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On August 20, 2020, Seacoast announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Enterprise for approximately $156 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Seacoast’s stockholders will receive 0.5061 shares of Enterprise common stock for each share of Seacoast common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in late 2020 or early 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Seacoast’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Seacoast’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Seacoast and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.