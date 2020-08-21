Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,913 in the last 365 days.

Drive-Through Testing Sites Now Available for Teachers

This page has been automatically translated from English. MSDH has not reviewed this translation and is not responsible for any inaccuracies.

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will be hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks.

Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments.

MONDAY, AUGUST 24

  • Tallahatchie (Charleston)
  • Alcorn
  • Attala
  • Chickasaw (Houston)
  • Copiah
  • Newton
  • Adams
  • George

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

  • Grenada
  • Lafayette
  • Sunflower (Indianola)
  • Noxubee
  • Rankin
  • Wilkinson
  • Greene
  • Hancock

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

  • Tate
  • Union
  • Montgomery
  • Lowndes
  • Claiborne
  • Smith
  • Perry
  • Lamar

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

  • Tunica
  • Holmes
  • Choctaw
  • Yazoo
  • Clarke
  • Lauderdale
  • Amite
  • Pontotoc

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

  • Yalobusha
  • Marshall
  • Leflore
  • Oktibbeha
  • Warren
  • Scott
  • Franklin
  • Lamar

Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Famer’s Market, and testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit https://umc.edu/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Testing

Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.

Press Contact: MSDH Office of Communications, (601) 576-7667 Note to media: After hours or during emergencies, call 1-866-HLTHY4U (1-866-458-4948)

You just read:

Drive-Through Testing Sites Now Available for Teachers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.