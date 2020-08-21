Drive-Through Testing Sites Now Available for Teachers
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will be hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks.
Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.
Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments.
MONDAY, AUGUST 24
- Tallahatchie (Charleston)
- Alcorn
- Attala
- Chickasaw (Houston)
- Copiah
- Newton
- Adams
- George
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26
- Grenada
- Lafayette
- Sunflower (Indianola)
- Noxubee
- Rankin
- Wilkinson
- Greene
- Hancock
FRIDAY, AUGUST 28
- Tate
- Union
- Montgomery
- Lowndes
- Claiborne
- Smith
- Perry
- Lamar
TUESDAY, AUGUST 25
- Tunica
- Holmes
- Choctaw
- Yazoo
- Clarke
- Lauderdale
- Amite
- Pontotoc
THURSDAY, AUGUST 27
- Yalobusha
- Marshall
- Leflore
- Oktibbeha
- Warren
- Scott
- Franklin
- Lamar
Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Famer’s Market, and testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To make an appointment, visit https://umc.edu/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Testing
