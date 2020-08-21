Werner Enterprises Named Top 30 Best for Vets Employer

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be named a top 30 Best for Vets Employer by Military Times for the sixth consecutive year, placing above all other trucking companies.



Organizations were evaluated based on a survey that included nearly 100 questions focused on company culture, hiring efforts, employment benefits and policies related to veterans, service members and military families.

“At Werner, we take great pride in providing opportunities for veterans and their families,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Our nation’s heroes and their families deserve the best opportunities. Werner provides the latest technology and a Career Track with unwavering support to ensure success as a professional driver or office associate.”

Werner is widely recognized as a transportation leader in military hiring initiatives, with veterans and veteran spouses comprising approximately 20 percent of its workforce. To view the complete list of 2020 Best for Vets Employers, please visit the Military Times’ website .

