COVID-19 Daily Update 8-21-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 21, 2020, there have been 384,143 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,066 total cases and 170 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 35-year old female from Fayette County, an 85-year old female from Mercer County, an 81-year old male from Mercer County, and an 87-year old female from Kanawha County. “ Today’s reporting of four losses is a heartbreaking reminder of the threat this virus presents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians believe in taking care of each other, and we must strive to keep the health of our neighbors in mind. We extend our sympathy to all of the loved ones impacted by these deaths.”

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (33), Berkeley (757), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (83), Cabell (487), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (183), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (91), Hancock (116), Hardy (63), Harrison (250), Jackson (182), Jefferson (315), Kanawha (1,178), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (425), Marion (206), Marshall (134), Mason (81), McDowell (65), Mercer (264), Mineral (129), Mingo (208), Monongalia (1,030), Monroe (31), Morgan (37), Nicholas (40), Ohio (284), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (133), Putnam (237), Raleigh (319), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (23), Summers (18), Taylor (88), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (41), Wayne (224), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (289), Wyoming (52).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case Braxton, Hardy, Lincoln, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Summers, and Wood counties in this report.