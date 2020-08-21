FreeSalesLeads.us is Now Offering Free Business Leads

FreeSalesLeads.us is offering free business leads to help sales professionals, business owners, and marketers despite the struggles of the COVID-19.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FreeSalesLeads.us recently launched and is now offering 25 free business leads daily. Highly targeted leads salespeople, business owners, and marketers need.FreeSalesLeads gives users access to hundreds of business types and industries. Allowing them to narrow their search down by demographics including business type and size to get the perfect business sales leads.Each day the number of sales lead clicks resets to 25 to keep the prospect flow constant. Each lead will include information such as company, business owner and manager name, address, and contact information to allow you to choose how best to sell and market to them.“You can’t close a sale until you have a lead and better yet, a great lead and they’re found at FreeSalesLeads.us.” - Mark Hunter, “The Sales Hunter”By signing up for this free service users get access to over 14 million businesses across the United States.FreeSalesLeads is an easy-to-use online database that makes finding new clients that match users customer profiles an easy task.Sign up and start your search at FreeSalesLeads.us.About FreeSalesLeads.usFressalesLeads.us is the leading provider of free sales leads to salespeople and small business owners. In these difficult times when businesses are losing revenue and trying to stay afloat, FreeSalesLeads.us is providing a solution to help them to find new customers and grow their sales. They have access to business and consumer databases and can filter their results to find the right prospects. The service is absolutely free, no credit card is required.