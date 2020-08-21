National Security Council addresses "specific issues''

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 21 - The National Security Council addressed this Thursday, in Luanda, "specific issues related to the scope of its activities. ,

A communiqué issued at the end of the work indicates that the ordinary meeting was chaired over by the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces, João Lourenço.

Consultation body for the President of the Republic, the National Security Council handles, in the framework of its mandate, matters related to the country's security strategy and policy.

The members of the National Security Council shall be the Vice-President of the Republic, the Speaker of of the National Assembly, presiding judges of the Constitutional and Supreme Courts, as well as the Attorney General of the Republic.

Ministers of State and ministers appointed by the President of the Republic, as well as other entities invited by the Holder of the Executive Power, shall also be members of the Council.