SIC presents finance inspector suspected killers

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 21 - The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) presented Thursday three young people accused of murdering in May, the inspector of the Provincial Delegation of Finance of Cuanza Sul province, Rodrigo Eduardo. ,

Speaking to the press, the SIC spokesman in Luanda, Fernando de Carvalho, said the victim was killed by a gunshot in Luanda’s Cazenga municipality.

The alleged murderers, the SIC spokesperson said, also stole a briefcase of the victim with two million kwanzas in it.

The three Angolan citizens, aged between 20 and 24, are accused of being involved in the crimes of criminal association, illegal possession of a firearm, theft, and murder, the SIC said.

According to the SIC spokesperson, in addition to the three detainees, three other individuals are still on the run, and that the SIC is tracking these alleged criminals.

SIC also presented Ezinwa Cristian, a 48-year old Nigerian citizen, for the killing of an eight-month-old baby after striking the victim's head with a stick, a crime that took place in early August at Luanda’s Palanca district.

Fernando de Carvalho said the Nigerian citizen in a rage attack began to assault his wife's relatives, including his partner, and then hit the deadly victim with a stick in the skull area.

The minor had been transported to the General Hospital of Luanda, where she eventually died.