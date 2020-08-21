RaySecur Hosts Election Security Briefing for State Officials

With the politicization of mail-in votes this year, the likelihood of threats is greater than ever

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaySecur , the leading provider of mail security scanners and related services, announced today that it had held a briefing for state-level election officials on mail security.



“In the past people have returned mail-in ballots with white powder hoaxes in an attempt to discredit or disrupt the election,” said RaySecur CEO Alex Sappok, Ph.D. “With the level of passion around mail-in votes this year, those threats are even more likely. Given RaySecur’s expertise in mail security, we felt that it was critical that we help election officials prepare for how to detect and handle such threats.”

RaySecur offered this briefing to Secretaries of State and National Association of State Election Directors (NASED) members in all 50 states plus territories.

The briefing was conducted by two mail security experts: Will Plummer, RaySecur’s Chief Security Officer, and Cody Martin, RaySecur’s Mail Security Director.

Will Plummer’s 25-year career with the US Army and Department of Defense spans service as a Master Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician, to managing EOD operations as a commanding officer for all of Southeast Asia. He holds a master’s degree in National Security and Irregular Warfare from the Naval War College.



Cody Martin had over 12 years of experience as a Federal Agent with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and several additional years as a mail security consultant. He has worked on mail security for a Super Bowl, with the Secret Service for President George W. Bush in retirement, and has investigated hundreds of mail threats.

They briefed attendees on:

The context and history of election mail threats



The people, processes, and technologies officials can use to detect and handle threats



How to safely handle mail during the COVID pandemic

About RaySecur

RaySecur™ is revolutionizing security imaging with the world’s first, scalable millimeter wave scanners and remote analysis and threat detection solutions. RaySecur’s flagship product, MailSecur™, is a desktop-sized scanner used by leading Fortune 500 companies, heads of state, and government agencies to detect threats in the mail. www.raysecur.com

RaySecur and MailSecur are trademarks of RaySecur, Inc.