DSS Completes Impact BioMedical Acquisition

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, is pleased to announce the closing of the Company’s acquisition of Impact BioMedical.



“We are excited to report the official closing of our Impact BioMedical acquisition,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “This transaction is a major milestone for DSS and provides us the opportunity to follow through on our vision of sharing the economic benefits of our success with our shareholders.”

The Company’s long-term plans for Impact BioMedical include taking it public through an initial public offering (“IPO”). As previously announced, in concert with this public offering, DSS anticipates a proposed two-part dividend of Impact BioMedical shares to its shareholders (except to controlling shareholders of DSS and the Chairman’s group of companies), whereby for every one DSS share of common stock held, the shareholder would be entitled to a bonus of four Impact Shares, the Bonus shares. The first tranche of the planned Bonus share dividend intends to provide shareholders with two shares of Impact BioMedical for every share of DSS they hold. The DSS Board of Directors is expected to meet in the immediate future to set a record date for this tranche. The second tranche of the planned Bonus share dividend is expected to provide an additional two shares of Impact BioMedical to the DSS shareholders of record on the date of the proposed IPO of Impact BioMedical. The issuance of the Bonus shares would occur after the registration and the IPO of Impact BioMedical’s shares. While there can be no assurance that Impact BioMedical will be taken public and/or that any Bonus share distribution will occur, particularly due to unforeseen circumstances including fulfilling the pre-requisite criteria during the IPO application process and market forces beyond the Company's control, it is the intention of management and the Board to take Impact BioMedical public and to reward DSS shareholders via the issuance of Bonus shares.

DSS announced its acquisition of Impact BioMedical in March 2020. Impact BioMedical’s ownership of a suite of antiviral and medical technologies has been valued at $382 million by Destum Partners, known globally for its high level of expertise and capability in independently valuing and advising on pharmaceutical technology. On May 26, 2020, Impact BioMedical disclosed that it received a valuation of $933 million for this suite of technology from a different independent valuation firm. Unlike the previous valuation, the new valuation takes into consideration numerous additional disease applications of the suite of antiviral and medical technologies.

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.

Impact BioMedical, Inc. (“Impact BioMedical”) is a wholly owned direct subsidiary of Global BioMedical Pte. Ltd., which in turn is a wholly owned direct subsidiary of Singapore eDevelopment Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Exchange. Impact BioMedical strives to leverage its scientific know-how and intellectual property rights to provide solutions that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. By tapping into the scientific expertise of GRDG Sciences, LLC, Impact BioMedical pledges to undertake a concerted effort in the R&D, drug discovery and development for the prevention, inhibition, and treatment of neurological, oncological and immuno related diseases. For more information on Impact BioMedical visit http://impbio.com/ .

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses focused on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman and largest shareholder, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dsssecure.com.

