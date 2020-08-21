Multidimensional Blockchain Platform Cowrium Promises To Empower Businesses With Its Fast, Safe & Transparent Financial Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- LAGOS, NIGERIA, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of any economy. However, they are often not valued as much as they should be. Micro, small, and medium enterprises face regular challenges when it comes to smooth business operations. Some of these include high credit card processing fee, lack of options when it comes to accepting digital currencies, tacking volatility when dealing in crypto, limited reach to unbanked customers, and many more. Cowrium Int Ltd. has addressed all of these issues through a robust blockchain solution.

About Cowrium



Cowrium is a decentralized blockchain network with multidimensional features that aims to develop a robust economic set-up. With this, Cowrium empowers small and medium-sized businesses by enabling them to process digital as well as cross-border transactions in a safe, secure and affordable manner.

How Does The Cowrium Platform Empower SMEs?



As mentioned earlier, Cowrium is a multi-dimensional platform that addresses a wide range of issues that are currently bothering SMEs. To solve the existing pain points, Cowrium has deployed an array of services on its platform. These include -

Cowrie - A cryptocurrency that is well-suited for mass usage that solves the issue of crypto volatility. Moreover, these coins are a tool for businesses to pay for various lucrative services offered by Cowrium. If you are wondering about how it has addressed the issue of volatility, then let me introduce Cowrie Stability AI.





- A cryptocurrency that is well-suited for mass usage that solves the issue of crypto volatility. Moreover, these coins are a tool for businesses to pay for various lucrative services offered by Cowrium. If you are wondering about how it has addressed the issue of volatility, then let me introduce Cowrie Stability AI. Cowrie Stabililty AI - A framework that can anticipate the market and help recommend a predictable solution while the support framework balances out Cowrie and shields it from market volatility. The ecosystem’s use of “COWRIE STABILITY AI” makes transactions incredibly faster and low-cost.





ErrandBoy - A decentralized application on the Cowrium blockchain, that enables users to pay and receive both fiat currency as well as cryptocurrency.





Cowdex - A highly secure decentralized exchange that is equipped with advanced trading tools to facilitate asset trading.





Multi-currency payment system - It enables businesses to deal in various currencies as per their convenience and choice.





Interestingly, all of these are powered by integrated smart contracts to ensure the efficiency and integrity of the platform. All in all, Cowrium is a well-rounded and technically robust blockchain solution that enables MSMEs to attain financial freedom and self-sustainability.





Final Words

Cowrium focuses strongly on privacy and security. The advanced smart contract integration is a testimony to the level of security for users on the platform. Furthermore, it also enables users to transact in multiple modes - Insta Send (for instant transactions) and Private Send (for encrypted transactions in a closed-loop).



Apart from its core features, Cowrium also offers a myriad of benefits to both investors as well as users. These include but are not limited to - referral bonuses, discount offerings, smart coin wallets, merchant loyalty programs, etc.



Established in 2019, Cowrium has already come a long way in terms of development and deployment. It has also established strong strategic partnerships with multiple entities including NewsOrbit, FundOrbit, Betland.com, etc.



To sum it up, Cowrium promises to solve the age-old problems of business operation with its robust blockchain solution that ensures fast, secure, and flexible transactions.







Media Details

Name: Emmanuel Haastrup

Company Name: Cowrium Int Ltd

Website: https://www.cowrium.net/

Email: chief@cowrium.net



