Global 5G Infrastructure Market to Cross US$ 50,640.4 Mn by 2026, Rising Demand for High Speed Internet Services Among End users Contributes to the Growth: Fortune Business Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 5G infrastructure market size is projected to reach USD 50,640.4 million by the end of 2026. Increasing smartphone penetration and rising internet usage are the primary factors that will contribute to the growth of the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Fibers, Cables, Antenna, Transceiver, Wireless Backhaul, Modem, Router), By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), Distributed Antenna System (DAS)), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 720.6 million in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 76.29% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

The 5G technology is the 5th generation mobile network that will deliver speeds at the rate of a few gigabytes per second (GBPS). The network is developed in a way that will connect virtually everyone and everything, including devices, objects, and machines. The primary aim of 5G infrastructure development is to create an inter-connected network platform that will allow data transfer and communication at faster rates. Recent advances in 5G network have opened up a huge potential for telecom service providers across the globe. The massive investment in the development and integration of 5G network and infrastructure by companies from domains other than telecom and ICT, will aid the growth of the overall 5G infrastructure market in the coming years.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Despite Claims of Being a Source of Coronavirus Outbreak, 5G Infrastructure to Rise in the Coming Years

The recent coronavirus outbreak has created a stir among healthcare professionals across the world. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, researchers are putting in extended efforts to determine the cause of the disease as well as treatment options. Several claims had indicated that the 5G infrastructure is related to the spread of the virus. Despite the negativities surrounding 5G network, scientists have ridiculed the rumors and provided practical evidence stating this network has no links to the coronavirus. The 5G infrastructure market is set to rise at a high CAGR in the coming years, driven by the huge potential held by the product across the world.

Company Mergers are an Increasing Trend Among Telecom and Smartphone Companies

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Due to the huge potential held by 5G infrastructure across the world, companies are looking to collaborate in order to establish a wide consumer base. In July 2018, Nokia announced that it has signed a contract with T-Mobile US Inc. for the development of 5G infrastructure network across the United States. The company signed a 3.5 billion multi-year agreement with T-Mobile. Despite the recent stagnancy in business operations and decline in smartphone sales, Nokia’s merger with T-Mobile will help the company re-establish itself as one of the leading companies across the world. Nokia’s multibillion dollar contract with T-Mobile will not just benefit the companies, but will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall 5G infrastructure market in the forthcoming years.





High Investment in 5G Network Will Aid Growth of the Market in North America

The report analyzes ongoing trends across regional markets of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is likely to emerge dominant due to the higher investment in 5G development as compared to other regions. The rapid advances in 5G implementation especially in the United States, is attributable to the presence of several large scale companies. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 247.6 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

The market in Asia Pacific will also rise at a considerable pace driven by the constantly rising demand for faster network and increasing smartphone users. The rising population in countries such as China and India will bode well for the growth of the regional market.

List of Key Companies Profiled In 5G Infrastructure Market Are:

AT&T

Verizon Ltd.

Corning,

Fujikura.co

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE),

Belden

Intel Corporations

Ericsson

Qualcomm Technologies

Huawei Technologies Co.

Samsung Electronics

Industry Developments:

June 17, 2019 – Ericsson announced the launch of a new 5G standalone New Radio(NR) software that will help organizations achieve low latency and better coverage.





