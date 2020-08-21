Aleafia Health Announces Appointment of Pharmaceutical Executive Tricia Symmes as Chief Commercial Officer

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Tricia Symmes as the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer, effective August 27, 2020.



Symmes brings over 20 years of experience as a senior executive in the pharmaceutical, consumer packaged goods, and cannabis industries. Reporting to Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic, she will lead the development and execution of the Company’s product launches, sales, marketing and corporate development initiatives in the adult-use, medical and international cannabis markets.

“Tricia’s leadership experience comes up at an exciting juncture for Aleafia Health as we strengthen and expand our adult-use and medical portfolios with new, differentiated health and wellness products,” said Benic. “Tricia’s proven track record and leadership in bringing best-in-class pharmaceutical, over-the-counter and innovative cannabis products to market will bring value to our patients, customers and shareholders as we enter a new and exciting phase in Aleafia Health’s development.”

“With a dynamic, industry-leading production ecosystem in place, this is an incredibly exciting time to join Aleafia Health. As we execute our Cannabis 2.0 strategy, the Company is poised to succeed with high-quality, innovative products at scale,” said Symmes. “Our team looks forward to expanding Aleafia Health’s product portfolio and establishing meaningful market share and brand recognition on both a national and global level as we open new market channels.”

Most recently, Ms. Symmes served as General Manager at CX Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary of WeedMD Inc. Ms. Symmes has extensive executive C-suite experience in the pharmaceutical, biotech and cannabis industries in both North American and international markets. Serving as chief operating officer and general manager of multinational public companies, including Alcon Canada and Novartis Pharmaceuticals, she has extensive CPG experience and is well-versed in consumer trends having led the development and execution of commercialization strategies, operations, business development, sales, and marketing. She holds an MBA from Charles Sturt University (Australia), and an Honours BSc in Kinesiology (Western University).

Following a transition period, Chief Marketing & Technology Officer Trevor Newell departs the Company effective August 28, 2020.

