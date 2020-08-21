Progenity Commends New Recommendations from ACOG and SMFM Supporting Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) for All Pregnancies

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products including NIPT, commends the recent guideline update from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) recommending that all pregnant patients be offered aneuploidy screening, regardless of age or risk factors. This recommendation was featured in the new ACOG Practice Bulletin 226 – Clinical Management Guidelines for Obstetrician-Gynecologists: Screening for Fetal Chromosomal Abnormalities, which replaces Practice Bulletin 163.



“We applaud ACOG for recognizing the clinical utility of NIPT by issuing these updated clinical recommendations, which are in alignment with what the medical community has been advocating. This is a win for all pregnant patients, representing an important step toward improving access to NIPT, which the guidelines recognize as the most sensitive and specific screening tests for the common aneuploidies,” said Harry Stylli, Ph.D., CEO, chairman of the board, and co-founder of Progenity.

Progenity’s Innatal Prenatal Screen is a non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for risk of fetal chromosomal conditions, such as Down syndrome, trisomies 13 and 18, and sex chromosome disorders. The Innatal test offers among the highest available clinical sensitivity of >99% across all tested diseases, with validation data published as a peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Medical Screening . This test provides a low failure rate of ~1%, allowing patients to get accurate results the first time, and reducing the need for invasive follow-up testing. The Innatal test also adheres closely to medical society recommendations, including providing a patient-specific positive predictive value (PPV), as summarized by the Prenatal Information Research Consortium .

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies. For additional information about Progenity, please visit the company’s website at www.progenity.com .

