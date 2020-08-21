/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research organization in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'Hologram AR Chip Will Become the Mainstream Technology in the Future'. According to the research and investigation of domestic manufacturers and institutions in the AR industry, although the AR industry chain is still in the preliminary stage of development, since last year, some vertical fields have seen signs of commercialization of AR. The new track, which is expected to become a next-generation computing platform, may be about to usher in a true golden age, with its core technology chain also benefits from it.



AR will become the next generation computing platform, and there is a consensus in the industry that its market space will surpass VR. In contrast, the tool features of AR hardware are very significant. It can penetrate almost all industries and then improving the experience and efficiency.

The development of the AR industry is mainly driven by technological innovation and application expansion, and it is currently in the transitional stage from the market start-up stage to the high-speed development stage. Currently, in the core technology industry chain ecology related to AR, including optics, display, 3D sensors, and main control chips, domestic forces are also rising and giving positive signals to the industry.

According to reports, WIMI recently announced the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Lixin Technology Co., LTD. The company has an initial registered capital of 200 million yuan, and it will focus on the research and development, sales, and related holographic vision technical services of the holographic vision intelligent robots. It will also use the parent company's relevant patents and copyrights to develop semiconductor products and sell them to customers in a broader holographic ecosystem. Lixin Technology will focus on the upstream business of the domestic smart product market, as well as the R&D and sales of semiconductor chips, to further enhance the company's competitiveness.

As a fabless semiconductor company, Lixin Technology will become the latest competitor in China's semiconductor industry. As China continues to influence the global semiconductor industry, one of the main goals of Made in China 2025 is to achieve self-sufficiency. According to a report released by Morgan Stanley on June 16, 2020, the sales of Chips designed in China are expected to grow from $18 billion in 2019 to $48 billion in 2025. Moreover, China's semiconductor companies will meet 40 percent of domestic demand by 2025.

Lixin Technology will be based in Hainan province and enjoy tax incentives and government support in the fast-developing semiconductor industry, industrial and automation technologies, the applications of intelligent vision and holographic vision, and many other aspects. WIMI hopes its new subsidiary will bring integrated circuit design firms with a wide range of proprietary technology to help develop the fabless semiconductor business. The investment and establishment of Lixin Technology are in line with the company's requirements for optimizing supply chain management, reducing costs, and enhancing competitiveness. Besides, it also keeps in accordance with the company's requirements for continuous enhancements of innovation, design, and technical capabilities.

Nowadays, miniaturization is one of the vital development trends of electronic products and devices. If holographic technology is to be commercialized on a large scale and integrated into portable electronic products, it is necessary to make those bulky optical components sufficiently thin and compact. Vigorously developing holographic chips is also the general trend. Meanwhile, the virtual reality sector (VR) and augmented reality sector (AR) have seen significant increases in valuations.

