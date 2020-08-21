President congratulates Hungarian State on Foundation Day

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 21 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Thursday congratulated the Government and the People of Hungary for the celebration of the Day of the Foundation of the Hungarian State, which marked Thursday. ,

In a message sent to the President of the Republic of Hungary, János Áder, the Angolan Head of State refers to that country in Eastern Europe as having "a long history of relevant achievements that places it at a significant level in Europe and the world".

João Lourenço underlines the fact that Hungary is "a prosperous nation committed to the progress, development and well-being of its people".

In his message, the Angolan statesman expresses the hope that relations between Luanda and Budapest will be strengthened, "which will result in important reciprocal benefits for the two nations".