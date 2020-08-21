Luxury Supercar Rentals in Dubai is showcasing its latest fleet
Luxury Supercar Rentals promises its clients a brand new selection of luxury supercars that is set to satiate every individual need.LONDON, UK, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Supercar Rentals is a luxury car rental service based in the richly-bedazzled Dubai, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, offering tailored car rental services for any special occasion, whether it’s a romantic weekend away, road trips, business or holiday
adventures. The company announced that they will be adding a new line of vehicles to its fleet, which will "ensure visitors can experience Dubai in style".
Dubai is a cosmopolitan and newly-built city which is known for opulence and luxury. Based in the city, Luxury Supercar Rentals emulates the city it is based in by expanding what they have to offer. As the city broadens its horizons and increases its allure, so too does the company by enlarging its fleet of luxury supercars. Renting a supercar in Dubai offers unique advantages with smooth roads and stunning scenery which only amplifies the already special moment of being able to drive a supercar.
The company boasts a wide selection of cars suited to anyone’s needs for any occasion. They have big brand car names like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes, Audi, Rolls Royce, Landrover, Porsche, and Maserati, and many more. The fleet is continually expanding by including the McLaren 720S, known as one of the best supercars of 2020, but also offers the popular Lamborghini Aventador SV.
Their aim is to have a wide variety of cars which can be suited to different occasions - sleek city cars for businessmen, or spacious and luxurious four-doors for the whole family. In the spirit of providing a car for unique needs, the company provides exclusive and custom car rental options that match the specific needs of their clients. They aim to do this with affordability in mind and offer to beat any competitor prices by also offering a 10% discount. The safety and peace of mind of their clients is one of their priorities and the only way to ensure this is by offering full insurance coverage for car rentals and 24/7 support services.
Luxury Supercar Rentals offer self-drive rental car services that cater to the needs of comfort, speed, or economy and long-term rental car services. Long-term rentals include monthly time-frames, and the longer the car is rented for the cheaper the price will be. Additional services range from weddings to special events, and wedding cars are available to suit particular needs and themes with advisors to assist when more clarity is needed on what car to rent. Apart from weddings, there is also a supercar available to match any other unique event.
Investor opportunities are available for those who are interested in capitalizing on their already-owned supercar. This involves partnering with the company by allowing a private car to be rented when it is available and earning a percentage of the incomes, often with returns on investment (ROI) ranging from 11% - 21%. Investment in a vehicle has a minimum monthly guarantee if it is the appropriate vehicle on offer, as well as if the investor shares the same long-term goal as the company, and mutual partnerships are highly valued.
The continued need for speed and luxurious and unique experiences worldwide means that Luxury Supercar Rentals decision to expand their fleet seems to be a sound financial one. The travel industry only increases as globalization does, and so the desire for experiences which can only be explored in one specific place grows stronger - driving a supercar is one of them. Dubai stands at the forefront of this new industry and the market doesn't seem to be slowing down.
More information can be found on the Luxury Supercar Rental website, and on their Facebook and Instagram pages. The website includes an online booking system where customers can choose their rides with full specifications, prices, and images of each car.
About Luxury Supercar Rentals:
Luxury Supercar Rentals provides affordable luxury supercar rentals from their shop space in Dubai. They cater to a wide variety of supercar rental travel needs, whether its business or pleasure, and their large fleet caters to the individual needs of the client.
Adriaan Brits (Press Agent)
Luxury Supercar Rentals
+44 20 3287 1724
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook