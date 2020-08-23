Sharesight portfolio tracker passes 150,000 users worldwide
As investors flock to stocks, Sharesight’s award-winning investment tracker provides clarity on their true returns.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharesight has seen exponential growth in the past year, with its user base of self-directed investors and finance professionals expanding to over 150,000 people in more than 100 countries.
A comprehensive portfolio tracking solution that offers automatic holding updates, tax and performance reports, alerts and other integrations from an easy-to-use online system, global demand for Sharesight continues to climb as investors turn to the stock market during the Coronavirus pandemic.
“The growth we’re seeing at Sharesight is really impressive,” says Sharesight Chief Executive Officer, Doug Morris.
“Just last year we announced that Sharesight hit 100,000 users, and now we’re at 150,000. That’s a 50% increase, which is a great achievement at any time, but particularly in the current economic climate.
“What we’re noticing is that investors, now more than ever, are looking for clarity on the returns of their portfolio. While we’ve seen an uptick in investment activity by more experienced investors, we’re also seeing an influx of users who are new to investing and looking for insight that will allow them to become better investors.”
Sharesight was founded in 2007 by Tony and Scott Ryburn, a father-son duo searching for a way to accurately and easily track the performance of their investments.
“We had built a huge spreadsheet that was growing in complexity by the day and we knew there had to be a better way to do this,” says Scott Ryburn, Sharesight co-founder and Chief Technical Officer.
“We also knew that if we were having this issue, there must be so many other DIY investors facing the same thing. So that’s how Sharesight was born, and seeing such growth in our user base really shows that we are achieving what we set out to do, which is to solve the problem of accurately tracking your investment performance.”
While the majority of Sharesight’s 150,000 users are in Australia and New Zealand, investors from over 100 countries are now leveraging Sharesight’s award-winning portfolio tracker to uncover the true performance of their investments.
Today, a new trade is added to Sharesight approximately every 23 seconds. The platform currently tracks almost 2 million individual holdings, with the average Investor plan user tracking 61 different investment holdings, whereas Expert plan users track an average of 130 holdings.
Much of Sharesight’s growth so far has been a result of word-of-mouth referrals, which highlights the strength of Sharesight as a user-friendly portfolio tracking solution.
“On behalf of the Sharesight team, I’d like to thank all of our loyal users who have helped us reach 150,000, as well as our Sharesight Pro clients and partners,” says Morris.
“We’re really proud of what we’ve achieved so far and we’re very excited for what the future holds at Sharesight.”
About Sharesight
Sharesight is an award-winning fintech company with offices in Wellington, New Zealand and Sydney, Australia. Its secure, online portfolio tracker and performance reporting tool is used by over 150,000 DIY investors and finance professionals in more than 100 countries. Sharesight syncs with brokers to track trades, dividends, and corporate actions automatically, and allows clients to securely share portfolio access with others. For more information visit sharesight.com.
