Section of Brigg Road to close Aug. 26 through Sept. 2

Posted on Aug 20, 2020

HILO — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that both directions of Brigg Road fronting the Foreign Trade Zone Building will be closed continuously from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 for waterline installation.

The closure is needed to support the Hilo International Airport West Ramp Demolition project. During the closure, access will be allowed for emergency response vehicles only.

The driveway to the Foreign Trade Zone Building will not be blocked; however, other road users looking to access facilities past the Foreign Trade Zone Building should access Brigg Road via Railroad Avenue. A map showing the area to be closed can be seen here.

HDOT appreciates the patience of the public as we work to improve our facilities.

