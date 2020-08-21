TAMU's Kim Dunbar Describes How Indium Nitride Can Improve High-Frequency Electronics
Chemist Kim Dunbar of Texas A&M University describes below how new breakthroughs in indium nitride production will improve high-frequency electronicsDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contributing landmark breakthroughs to the international scientific community for years, Kim Dunbar also frequently shares the successes of her peers around the world with online readers. Here, she speaks on recent progress in the manufacturing of indium nitride and what that means for tomorrow’s electronics.
“We place a heavy load on our current wireless data bandwidth when transferring information between our electronic devices, and we’re likely to hit a ceiling before long,” says Kim Dunbar. “To continue transmitting data efficiently and to increase our capabilities, we must increase our bandwidth to greater frequencies. Research shows that the material indium nitride is incredibly valuable to this development. In the past, indium nitride was difficult to manufacture, but scientists have developed a solution through novel molecules that will reduce that difficulty.”
The scientists behind the breakthrough come from Linköping University in Sweden. Henrik Pedersen, who serves as professor of inorganic chemistry at the Department of Physics, Chemistry and Biology at Linköping University led the study. Published in Chemistry of Materials, his and his team’s breakthrough comes in the form of a new molecule that can be used to more easily create high-quality indium nitride––which can then be used in high-frequency electronics.
Electrons, necessary ingredients in data transmission, move easily through certain materials, indium nitride being one of the most effective. Kim Dunbar explains that scientists are able to transmit electrons both forwards and backwards in indium nitride at extremely high speeds. The material also allows them to create signals with high frequencies, which proves useful in wireless data transfer where new frequencies are needed.
Kim Dunbar says the composition of indium nitride––nitrogen and the metal indium––makes it a worthy semiconductor. Semiconductors are a necessary functional component of electronic devices as transistors are the basis for all electronics. However, it has proven difficult in the past to produce thin films of indium nitride needed for electronic devices. The reasoning: the powerful material breaks down into its constituents when heated above 600 degrees Celsius.
“The team of scientists at Linköping University have developed a new molecule called indium triazenide that is useful in epitaxial growth, which is a process required to produce the thin films of semiconductor needed for electronic devices,” says Kim Dunbar. “What they’ve achieved is the production of extremely pure indium nitride that will increase the capabilities of our electronics at a far less demanding rate.”
