Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,064 in the last 365 days.

Asian Mineral Resources Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asian Mineral Resources Limited (the “Company”) (ASN-TSX Venture) is pleased to announce it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”) to provide investor relations services to the Company, pursuant to a consulting agreement dated August 20, 2020.  Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Asian Mineral Resources Limited and to broaden the Company’s reach within the investment community (the “Services”). In consideration for these Services the Company has agreed to pay Hybrid a fee of $15,000 per month plus applicable taxes for a six-month period.

Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange in providing the Services.

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America.  Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

About Asian Mineral Resources Limited

On July 17, 2020 Asian Mineral Resources completed the acquisition of Nigerian-based Decklar Petroleum Limited (“Decklar”).  Decklar’s sole asset is a Risk Service Agreement (“RSA”) with Millenium Oil and Gas Company Limited the owner of the Oza Field located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining License 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta of Nigeria. The RSA entitles Decklar to cost recovery and a share of distributable funds from the Oza Field in exchange for technical and financial support.

For further information:

Duncan Blount
Chief Executive Officer
d.blount@asianmineralres.com 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Asian Mineral Resources Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.