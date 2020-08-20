Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,063 in the last 365 days.

Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- NORTH READING, Mass., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on September 25, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2020.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding future business prospects, Teradyne’s results of operations, market conditions and the payment of a quarterly dividend. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance or future payment of dividends. Future dividend declarations, as well as record and payment dates, are subject to board approval.

Contact:
Teradyne, Inc.                                                                                                             
Andy Blanchard, Vice President of Corporate Relations
978-370-2425

Primary Logo

You just read:

Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.