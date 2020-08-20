CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Credit Acceptance Corporation on Behalf of Credit Acceptance Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) on behalf of Credit Acceptance stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Credit Acceptance has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On August 13, 2020, Credit Acceptance disclosed that on August 11, 2020, the Company had received subpoenas from the Attorney General of the State of Maryland and from the Attorney General of the State of New Jersey. Describing the subpoenas as “substantively identical” to one another, Credit Acceptance advised investors that the subpoenas both “relat[ed] to the Company's repossession and sale policies and procedures” and “the Company’s origination and collection policies and procedures.” Taken together with previously disclosed subpoenas received in March 2016 and April 2020, Credit Acceptance advised investors that the inquiries it faced now related to its operations in 39 states.

On this news, Credit Acceptance’s stock price fell $19.05 per share, or 3.84%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $476.78 per share on August 17, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Credit Acceptance shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.