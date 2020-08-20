Stanford Sonoma Adds Commercial Sinks to Product Offerings List

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experienced restaurant furniture and fixtures manufacturer Stanford Sonoma is now adding industrial kitchen sink solutions to their custom foodservice fabrications repertoire.

3-compartment sinks, hand wash sinks and prep sinks are all officially available for order through Stanford Sonoma and the Dallas-based company’s new restaurant-quality sinks are specifically engineered with stainless steel and a bullnose design to give the product a safe, clean and polished edge.

In addition, Stanford Sonoma is able to custom-weld breakdown versions of their engineering-grade sinks to provide savings on shipping costs for restaurants needing a more affordable, yet convenient back-of-house sink option.

“We’re proud to add stainless steel restaurant sinks to our product mix and give our clients another cutting-edge, tailor-made solution built with unmatched foodservice expertise, quality and care,” said Trinity Hall Senior Vice President of Business Development for Stanford Sonoma LLC.

Stanford Sonoma is a low-cost, full-service restaurant equipment provider specializing in manufacturing and fabricating foodservice solutions anywhere from dining room tables to beverage bars. The stainless-steel fabricator offers custom metal products for other industries such as education, healthcare and hospitality.

For custom stainless-steel products, Stanford Sonoma’s team of design engineers and skilled craftsmen walk all clients through their detailed, seven-step process and foodservice projects are independently certified by the National Sanitation Foundation and the Underwriters Laboratories Organization.

Learn more about Stanford Sonoma's custom solutions by visiting stanfordsonoma.com or call (469) 930-0340.

About Stanford Sonoma, LLC.

Stanford Sonoma is based in Dallas, Texas and is a private, family-owned custom manufacturer for stainless steel and millwork fabrications. Since 2017, Stanford Sonoma has expanded their custom solution offerings to service a variety of sectors including restaurants, healthcare, education and retail. They currently service 375 clients and have produced over 1,600 hand-crafted solutions for businesses across the U.S. In addition, Stanford Sonoma custom manufactures 100% all-natural premium hardwood barbecue pellets free of oils, binders, chemicals and preservatives. In 2018, the office of the Secretary of Defense formally recognized Stanford Sonoma as a certified Patriotic Employer for supporting their employee’s participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force. For more information, visit https://stanfordsonoma.com/ or call 469-930-0340.

