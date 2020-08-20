Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Restrictions Lifted Friday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the reopening of South 15th and 17th Streets as part of the East Carson Street (Route 837) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Friday, August 21 weather permitting.

South 15th and 17th Streets will reopen to traffic between East Carson Street and Bingham Street at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, August 21. The roads were previously closed on August 10 for pavement work as part of the East Carson Street Improvement project.

All other restrictions along East Carson Street will remain in place.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

The $16.31 million project includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd Street. Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations (including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals) will be incorporated.

Additionally, to help keep motorists informed, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for East Carson Street traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to ymanyisha@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – East Carson Street” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

