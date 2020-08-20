Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (20 August 2020)
As at 20 August 2020, Zimbabwe had 5 745 confirmed cases, including 4 525 recoveries and 151 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
