Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,026 in the last 365 days.

2021-2021 Commercial Fishing License Renewal Extended

New Deadline for Certain Licenses Sept. 30 

Recognizing there have been unforeseen circumstances due to the pandemic, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is extending the deadline for certain 2020 -2021 Maryland commercial fishing license holders to renew their licenses and authorizations to Sept. 30, 2020.

Striped bass authorizations must be renewed by Sept. 15, 2020.

In order to expedite processing, certain licensees can be renewed by accessing the 2020-2021 commercial license renewal form online and then faxing, emailing or delivering it to a license center by appointment. The renewal form can be found on our website

Other licenses including striped bass permits, clam authorizations, and oyster authorizations, require an in-person visit to our licensing centers.

Licencees can schedule an in-person appointment at any of our licensing service centers.

You just read:

2021-2021 Commercial Fishing License Renewal Extended

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.