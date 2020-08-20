2021-2021 Commercial Fishing License Renewal Extended

August 20, 2020

New Deadline for Certain Licenses Sept. 30

Recognizing there have been unforeseen circumstances due to the pandemic, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is extending the deadline for certain 2020 -2021 Maryland commercial fishing license holders to renew their licenses and authorizations to Sept. 30, 2020.

Striped bass authorizations must be renewed by Sept. 15, 2020.

In order to expedite processing, certain licensees can be renewed by accessing the 2020-2021 commercial license renewal form online and then faxing, emailing or delivering it to a license center by appointment. The renewal form can be found on our website.

Other licenses including striped bass permits, clam authorizations, and oyster authorizations, require an in-person visit to our licensing centers.

Licencees can schedule an in-person appointment at any of our licensing service centers.