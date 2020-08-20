Wildlife Watcher Spotlight: Meet Kimberly Brydge

By Molly Kirk

Photos by Kimberly Brydge

Each month in the Wildlife Watching Notes from the Field email, we at the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) are going to highlight one of our constituents and the role wildlife viewing plays in their life. Are you a wildlife viewer or photographer who would like to be featured or know someone who would be great to feature? We’d love to hear from you! Just email social@dwr.virginia.gov and let us know!

Name: Kimberly Brydge

Hometown: Shipman, Virginia

Occupation: Self-employed wildlife and nature photographer

How did you get interested in wildlife viewing?

My interested began in childhood. You couldn’t keep me inside! I was too interested in learning about what Mother Nature had to offer me.

What do you love about wildlife viewing?

Wildlife is everywhere you look. I find it to be relaxing and serene. At the same time, it can also be moving, exciting, breathtaking, and very educational.

Do you have a group you wildlife view with?

I mostly go solo when it comes to the outdoors. But I’m always up to meeting people who share the same interests.

What’s been your most memorable sighting?

It’s difficult to choose just one memorable moment, but here are a few of my favorite images. I also enjoy taking scenic pictures.

