Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara Attorneys Recognized In The Best Lawyers in America® 2021 Edition
PLDO Principal Matthew A. Lopes Jr Selected as "Lawyer of the Year" Government Relations Practice in the Providence AreaJOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND, USA , August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) is pleased to announce that several attorneys in multiple practice areas have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the Providence/Metro Region and Massachusetts. Best Lawyers® compiles its annual lists of outstanding attorneys by practice area and geographic location by conducting peer reviews in which hundreds of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers.
In addition, the firm announced that PLDO Principal Matthew A. Lopes Jr. and Associate Patrick J. McBurney have received special designations by Best Lawyers®. Attorney Lopes has been recognized as the 2021 Best Lawyers “Lawyer of the Year” for his government relations practice. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan location is honored as the “Lawyer of the Year.” The award reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among their peers for their abilities, professionalism and integrity. PLDO Associate Patrick J. McBurney has been named to the inaugural list of Best Lawyers “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch” for his litigation practice. The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch award recognizes “extraordinary lawyers who have been in private practice for less than 10 years in the U.S.”
The list of all PLDO lawyers and their practice areas selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America follows:
Kas R. DeCarvalho – Corporate Law
William P. Devereaux – Criminal Defense: General Practice and Criminal Defense: White-Collar
Joel K. Goloskie – Health Care Law (Massachusetts)
Matthew A. Lopes Jr. – Government Relations Practice and Mediation
William E. O’Gara – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment, and Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers
Gary R. Pannone – Administrative / Regulatory Law, Corporate Compliance Law, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Nonprofit / Charities Law, and Securities / Capital Markets Law
Matthew C. Reeber – Litigation – Labor and Employment
Patrick J. McBurney – Commercial Litigation
Since its first publication in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. For the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, 9.4 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in the inclusion of approximately 5% of practicing lawyers in the United States.
ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara ("PLDO") attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development and commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit organizations, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, tax law, estate and trust planning, administration and litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
