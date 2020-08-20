Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Data Available from the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced updates detailing Wisconsin’s progress in obtaining justice for survivors of sexual assault and the prosecution of perpetrators now that all sexual assault kits designated for testing have been tested. Additional data has been updated and added to wisaki.doj.wi.gov.

 

“The important work on cases involving previously backlogged sexual assault kits is continuing to move forward,” said Attorney General Kaul. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice is dedicated to working with law enforcement, prosecutors, and victim advocates to fight for justice for survivors.” 

 

As of August 19, 2020, 1,087 kits with foreign DNA identified have been added to a national database of DNA profiles, out of 4,472 tested sexual assault kits. The latest data can be found at wisaki.doj.wi.gov/numbers/data-results.

 

In tandem with local jurisdictions, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has reviewed 1,483 cases and continues to review cases. A decision has been made to notify survivors about the results of 136 sexual assault kits; notification was not able to be made in connection with 36 of those kits. Cases associated with 370 sexual assault kits remain in the review process for possible survivor notification about kit results. The decision whether to notify a survivor can change over time.

  

For survivors looking for information about their kit, contact the law enforcement agency where the assault was reported, a local sexual assault service provider, or the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services at 1-800-446-6564.

 

For more information and data about Wisconsin’s effort to end the backlog of sexual assault kits, go to wisaki.wi.doj.gov.

 

