Golden State’s brother duo team is now a trio

Matthew Catone joins Golden State to flourish advisory practices

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State (“firm” “company”), a registered investment advisor, announced today that Matthew Catone will be joining the company’s team as Executive Vice President of Business Strategy.



The firm’s continued growth in recent years is positioned to expand its support staff and provide a dedicated resource for its advisor community. Mr. Catone’s role will focus on building and implementing tools and assisting with growth opportunities for affiliated advisor’s individual practices. Golden State’s platform offers a turnkey asset management program, an insurance general agency, marketing and technology support, as well as other tools and initiatives on the horizon. The firm continually introduces new business opportunities, which confirms the vision they set forth to simplify independence, create transparency and provide efficient business practices for their advisors. Now with a dedicated resource that is focused on furthering and assisting in implementing business strategies, Mr. Catone’s role is a game changer for affiliated advisors when it comes to simplifying practices and creating efficiencies.

“Matt comes to Golden State during a pivotal point in our growth. With the expansion of our advisor count, we stay focused on fulfilling our mission and remain committed to our advisors, their clients, and the future of financial advice. Matt is our dedicated resource to open and expand the pathways to greater independence for our advisor community. We are thrilled to add Matt to the team and provide this additional resource to help grow our advisor’s businesses, so they may meet or exceed the needs of their clients,” says John Nahas, Founder and President of Golden State.

Matt’s last name is not a coincidence to the Catone founder’s, Daniel and Patrick, and is brother to the preceding duo. After 15 years in the advertising space for The Los Angeles Times, Matt has made the leap to the financial services industry. Although this role is new, Matt has been on the periphery of this industry for many years as his father was a financial advisor and shared in the vision of Golden State. Matt now joins forces with his brothers following their father’s footsteps.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies are SEC registered investment advisers dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.7 billion in brokerage and advisory assets¹. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a cost-efficient investment platform and a Turnkey Asset Management Program that seeks to provide its network of advisors with equity ownership opportunities. The Golden State family of companies maintain business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer², Raymond James, TD Ameritrade Institutional and Charles Schwab, some of the nation’s largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets.

Recognized as one of Orange County’s largest RIAs³, Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With a goal to continue expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com .

¹As of April 2020.

²As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019, based on total revenue.

³As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 1, 2020, based on assets under management.

The financial advisors of Golden State are registered representatives with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State, a Registered Investment Advisor. Golden State and LPL Financial are separate entities. Golden State is located at 201 E. Sandpointe, Suite 460, South Coast Metro, CA 92707.