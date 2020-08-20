Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Schuylkill County: Utility Work in Butler Township

​County:  Schuylkill Municipality:  Butler Twp. Road name:  Barry Road Between:  Main Street and Cherry Street Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging for water line utility work. Please use caution Start date:  8/19/20 Est completion date:  9/1/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 05:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update: 

