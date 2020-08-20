Schuylkill County: Utility Work in Butler Township

​County: Schuylkill Municipality: Butler Twp. Road name: Barry Road Between: Main Street and Cherry Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for water line utility work. Please use caution Start date: 8/19/20 Est completion date: 9/1/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 05:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: