County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Butler Twp.
Road name: Barry Road
Between: Main Street and Cherry Street
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for water line utility work. Please use caution
Start date: 8/19/20
Est completion date: 9/1/20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 05:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
You just read:
Schuylkill County: Utility Work in Butler Township
