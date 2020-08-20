QNET’s Parent Company QI Group Hong Kong Receives HR Asia Best Companies To Work For In 2019 Award

QI Group Hong Kong Accepts HR Asia Best Companies To Work For In 2019 Award HR Asia 2019 Award

QNET’s Parent Company Clinches HR Award for Best Practices

HONG KONG, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The QI Group, the parent company of direct selling business QNET, was named one of the “Best Companies to Work for in 2019” by HR Asia for the sixth year in a row. QI Group’s Hong Kong office was recognised for its excellent workplace culture and best practices in employee engagement. The award by HR Asia, an authoritative regional publisher in the HR industry recognizes companies in the region for their employee engagement practices, talent development as well as workplace culture.

“We are proud of our diverse and inclusive work culture which is made of 46% women, many of who serve in senior positions. We invest in our people through specialised training and development programmes for both professional skills and personal growth, as well as mentoring and coaching. We encourage an open and transparent work environment where employees are empowered to take initiatives and ask questions. Many of our employees have been with us for more than 10 years. This award is a testament to our Founders who have inculcated the core values of integrity, sustainability, leadership and service which reflects in our people practices,” said Malou Caluza, the CEO of QNET, the direct selling subsidiary of the QI Group who received the award on behalf of the company.

QNET employees make up a majority of the company’s workforce in Hong Kong which also serves as the company’s corporate headquarters. The QI Group is also known for its robust volunteering culture. Employees are encouraged to volunteer for a minimum of 16 hours each calendar year towards a worthy cause in the local community. Due to the safety measures in place in the face of the pandemic, this year the volunteering activities have been minimal. Yet, the employees of QI Group managed to do their part in the fight against Covid by packing and donating over 100 essential hygiene packs containing protective face masks, hand sanitisers and disinfectant wet wipes for underprivileged women. They also made and sold handmade items from within the safety of their home to raise money for children with special needs. Meanwhile, the QI Group and its subsidiaries mobilised partners in 20 countries to help vulnerable communities impacted by the Covid-19.

The QI Group also encourages employing interns with special needs and has a track record of contributing to special needs education in Hong Kong and other parts of the world.

The HR Asia Awards selection jury was also impressed by the QI Group’s commitment to its mission of RYTHM, an acronym for Raise Yourself To Help Mankind, which is reflected in all aspects of the organisation that encourages employees to realise their full potential.

HR Asia 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia' Award received over 200 award entries this year in its HK edition and 35 companies who demonstrated the best working environment across all industries received this distinguished honour. The Award, covering 12 markets across the region, is organized by HR Asia to recognize the best practices to achieve effectiveness in employee engagement and people management.