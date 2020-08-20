Freddie Mac Closes $2.6 Billion MCIP Reinsurance Transaction

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) closed its third Multifamily Credit Insurance Pool (“MCIP”) offering, MCIP 2020-R3. The transaction reinsures risk on a $2.6 billion reference pool made up of 136 multifamily loans.



Partnering with reinsurance broker Aon, Freddie Mac retains the first 1.00% of losses, and has purchased credit risk insurance for the next 5.5% of credit losses on the reference pool which consists of conventional and affordable loans in Freddie Mac’s Multifamily Participation Certificate program.

In MCIP transactions, Freddie Mac enters into long-term credit insurance contracts whereby a portion of any credit losses that occurs from existing multifamily loans in the company’s portfolio or bonds that Freddie Mac fully guarantees is covered by reinsurers. By transferring a percentage of credit risk to reinsurers, Freddie Mac reduces its need to hold capital for the underlying loans in the pool.

